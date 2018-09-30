AP Top 25: Ohio State up to 3, Notre Dame at 6; 5 new teams

After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia still hold the top two spots in the media ranking. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia is in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

