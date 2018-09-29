Wright completes long comeback, Mets lose to Marlins 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) — As he crouched in the on-deck circle, David Wright felt more nervous than he had in his entire career.

After all that rehab work, all those months and years spent waiting for this moment, the New York Mets’ captain finally made it back into a major league game Friday night.

“It was my first time on a baseball field that I can remember that I felt like I was going to throw up,” Wright said. “My heart felt like it was beating through my chest.”

He didn’t waste any time taking a hack, though.

Wright swung at the only pitch he saw, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the Mets in nearly 2½ years as New York lost 8-1 to the Miami Marlins.

Sidelined by neck, back and shoulder injuries since May 27, 2016, the 35-year-old Wright pinch-hit leading off the fifth inning and received a warm ovation from the Citi Field crowd. After a long and arduous comeback, his return to the diamond was over in a flash.

With fans on their feet, his wife and young daughters in attendance and teammates draped over the dugout railing, Wright immediately took a rip at a 96 mph fastball from Jose Urena.

The seven-time All-Star hit a bouncer to the left of third baseman Brian Anderson, who made a nifty pickup of a short hop and threw across the diamond to retire Wright. He captain gave a quick wave to the crowd and touched the bill of his helmet before returning to the dugout, where he high-fived and hugged teammates with a huge smile on his face.

“It really was amazing,” Wright said. “I really felt butterflies that I’ve never felt before.”

Wright is scheduled to start at third base Saturday night against the last-place Marlins in his goodbye game before a sellout crowd. Unable to overcome all the injuries, he said he expects this weekend to mark his final appearance in the big leagues.

“It’s going to feel like the playoffs, so it’ll be neat for David,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “It’ll be kind of cool for our younger players that have probably never seen an electric atmosphere like they’re going to see tomorrow because it’s going to be wild and David deserves it, the fans deserve it, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Wright was on deck when the last out was made in the fourth, causing the crowd to boo loudly when the inning ended. He clutched his bat and paced the dugout for most of the next half-inning before bounding onto the field even before the Marlins took their positions with a 3-1 lead in the fifth.

“He looked like he was making his major league debut,” Callaway said. “I think that he was excited, nervous — so that was a really cool moment.”

Once one of the top players in baseball, Wright was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday but didn’t play in New York’s three-game series against NL East champion Atlanta this week. With the Braves trying to earn home-field advantage in the Division Series, the Mets did not want to compromise the integrity of the pennant race.

Wright made his major league debut for the Mets in 2004, three years after they drafted him 38th overall. He is the longest-tenured active player to spend his entire career with one team.

Wright homered in each of his last three games in 2016 before needing season-ending neck surgery, one of several medical procedures he has undergone since then.

“He looked like himself, really, the stance and the whole thing,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “Really happy for him from the standpoint of working his way back. Takes a lot, tells you a lot about his character.”

He is the franchise leader in hits, RBIs, runs, doubles, total bases, extra-base hits and walks. His 242 home runs trail only Darryl Strawberry (252) on the Mets’ career list. Wright also hit the first World Series home run at Citi Field, connecting in a Game 3 victory against Kansas City in 2015.

Urena (9-12) won his sixth straight decision, holding the Mets to one run over six innings despite walking four.

Magneuris Sierra knotted the score at 1 with a run-scoring grounder in the fourth. Peter O’Brien and Lewis Brinson each doubled home a run in the fifth against reliever Paul Sewald (0-7).

Third baseman Todd Frazier misplayed Starlin Castro’s grounder in the sixth, allowing Urena to score.

The Marlins added four in the seventh.

Amed Rosario singled home Jeff McNeil for New York’s lone run.

CAPTAIN IN THE CAGE

The Citi Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday so fans can watch Wright and the Mets take batting practice.

FREE PASS

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has drawn 10 walks in his last five games. He has walked 29 times in September, breaking the club record for any month previously held by Keith Hernandez (28 walks in July 1984).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Juan Lagares (torn left big toe plantar plate) is expected to be at full strength for the start of spring training. … Right-handers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo have been shut down for the rest of the season. “We feel that this is taking care of them heading into the offseason so they can come back and be even better next year,” Callaway said.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Trevor Richards (4-9, 4.66 ERA) looks to build upon his best start in the majors. The rookie blanked Cincinnati for seven innings on Sunday, striking out nine.

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (5-11, 4.14 ERA) will be making his career-high 30th start of the season.

