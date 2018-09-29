Rosen calls Heller’s support of Kavanaugh probe a ‘charade’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Jacky Rosen is calling Republican Sen. Dean Heller’s support for an FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh a “charade.”

The Nevada Democrat tells The Associated Press that Heller “has made his mind up before he’s seen anything.”

Heller said Friday he supports Trump’s request for a supplemental FBI background investigation of Kavanaugh, whose confirmation to the Supreme Court has been jeopardized by Christine Blasey (blah-zee) Ford’s decades-old accusation he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Heller added he hoped after the inquiry senators would “come to the conclusion I’ve reached and support Judge Kavanaugh.”

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake forced the issue Friday when he joined Democrats on the Judiciary Committee in seeking the investigation.

Heller is among the GOP’s most vulnerable senators seeking re-election in November.