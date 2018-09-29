Indonesia tsunami toll tops 400 amid search for survivors

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are scrambling to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake that spawned a deadly tsunami in Indonesia two days ago.

The head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Muhammad Syaugi told local online media Detik.com that he could hear people calling out from the collapsed eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel in Palu.

He said there could be 50 people trapped inside.

The death stood at 405 on Sunday, but that was expected to rise as rescuers made it to hard-to-reach areas on the island of Sulawesi.

Hundreds of people were injured in Friday’s disaster and hospitals, damaged by the magnitude 7.5 quake, were overwhelmed.