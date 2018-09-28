Underlying inflation in eurozone remains stubbornly low

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that underlying inflation across the 19-country eurozone remains stubbornly low, to the likely disappointment of policymakers at the European Central Bank.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that the core rate of consumer price inflation, which strips out volatile items like energy and food, fell to 0.9 percent in the year to September. That’s down on the previous month’s 1.0 percent and confounded expectations for a modest rise to 1.1 percent.

The fall provides further evidence that the economic growth across the eurozone is not translating into big pay increases, which should provide a lift to prices.

The headline inflation rate, which includes all items, rose, however, to 2.1 percent from 2 percent.

The ECB aims for inflation just below 2 percent.