Magazine of Jesuit order withdraws Kavanaugh endorsement

ROME (AP) — The magazine of the Jesuit religious order in the United States has publicly withdrawn its endorsement of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice following testimony before the Senate by the Jesuit-educated Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her decades ago.

In an editorial posted late Thursday, America magazine said it has no special insight into whether Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth. But it said that the nomination is no longer in the interest of the country and “should be withdrawn.”

The reversal is significant given Kavanaugh has repeatedly cited his Catholic faith and Jesuit education in defending himself against Ford’s accusations. In his opening statement Thursday, Kavanaugh twice referenced his days as a student at the Jesuit-run Georgeown Prep high school in Washington, when Ford said the alleged assault occurred.