Bud and Broadway open for Tim Gaither tonight at 7:30 at the Funny Bone. Tim was nice enough to join us in studio for a bit to tell us a little bit about himself. He’s married with a kid on the way and his parents are SO excited.
Bud and Broadway open for Tim Gaither tonight at 7:30 at the Funny Bone. Tim was nice enough to join us in studio for a bit to tell us a little bit about himself. He’s married with a kid on the way and his parents are SO excited.
Tagged with: bud and broadway Comedian funny bone New Country 92.3 FM Stand Up Comedy Tim Gaither