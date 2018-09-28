Danish capital is cut off due to ‘major’ police operation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police on Friday cut off the eastern island of Zeland, where the capital of Copenhagen sits, from the rest of the country as well as from neighboring Germany and Sweden due to “a major police operation.”

Bridges from Zeland to the central island of Funen and to neighboring Sweden have been closed down, as have ferry crossings to Germany and to Sweden. Shutting down these major crossings has caused major traffic jams near the bridges to Sweden and to the mainland.

Sweden’s Aftonbladet paper, citing an unnamed police source, said a Swedish-registered car was being sought in connection with a kidnapping.

Denmark’s TV2 said a police helicopter and a search with canine squads was spotted on the highway near Roskilde, 25 kilometers (40 miles) west of Copenhagen between the capital and the Storebaelt bridge to the Funen island.

No other details were immediately available.

Copenhagen airport was still open, according to its website.