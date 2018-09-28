China, Russia to speak at UN as they face US allegations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing accusations of interfering in U.S. elections, China and Russia have the opportunity to respond in front of the world Friday at the U.N. General Assembly.

Both countries, which have denied the claims, are set to speak at the gathering of global leaders two days after U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that China is meddling in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.

Russia, meanwhile, has been the focus of a special counsel investigation into interference in the 2016 election, a probe that Trump has lambasted as a political “witch hunt.”

It’s not clear whether China or Russia, neither of which sent their most senior leader to this year’s session, plan to address the accusations. Both probably will have plenty to say about their presence as world powers.

Russia is expected to use its turn at the podium to promote itself as a counterweight to U.S. influence in areas from the Middle East to Venezuela and the Korean peninsula.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a flurry of individual meetings with other countries at the U.N. this week and vociferously defended Russia’s strategies in meetings at the Security Council.

Syria has been a running theme as Moscow seeks to manage the end of the civil war and ensure a long-term foothold in the region. As a longtime ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia wants Western aid for financing postwar reconstruction while also maintaining its upper hand in discussions about the country’s political future.

Lavrov promised wide-ranging Russian aid in a meeting with embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces international condemnation, increasing U.S. sanctions and fears of a possible U.S. intervention.

Seeking to maintain leverage in discussions on North Korea’s denuclearization efforts, Lavrov met with North Korea’s foreign minister the same day that Ri Yong Ho met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Lavrov also offered support to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas right after Abbas slammed the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

China, which is expected to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the podium, is speaking amid an escalating trade clash with the U.S., as well as Washington’s new allegations of election interference.

Trump increased tariffs Monday on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing responded by imposing penalties on $60 billion of American products. That was on top of an earlier duty increase by both sides on $50 billion of each other’s goods.

The U.S. says China steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology, and that Beijing’s plans for state-led development of global competitors in robotics and other technologies violate its market-opening obligations and might erode U.S. industrial leadership.

China has accused the Trump administration of bullying. A Chinese official said Tuesday that China cannot hold talks on ending the trade dispute while the U.S. “holds a knife” to Beijing’s throat by hiking tariffs.

The next day, Trump stunned other members of the Security Council by saying that China was meddling in the midterm elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.

When questioned by reporters, Trump said there was “plenty” of evidence but didn’t immediately provide details. Instead, he zeroed in on China’s efforts to flood the U.S. with ads and statements against Trump’s billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Beijing was quick to respond, urging Washington to stop slandering China and claiming that the Chinese government does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the special counsel has spent months investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether there was any link to Trump campaign aides.

An indictment announced this summer accused 12 Russian military intelligence officers of hacking into the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent, and the Democratic Party, and releasing tens of thousands of private communications. Moscow denies any involvement.

Other scheduled General Assembly speakers on Friday include the leaders or Malaysia, Germany, Iraq and South Sudan.

