CBS subpoenaed by Manhattan district attorney on Moonves

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it has been subpoenaed by a New York City prosecutor for information related to sexual misconduct allegations against its former chairman, Les Moonves.

CBS said in regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it received subpoenas from the Manhattan District Attorney and New York City’s Commission on Human Rights.

The company said the state attorney general’s office has also requested information.

The district attorney’s office declined comment. The other agencies didn’t immediately respond to messages.

A CBS spokesman declined comment.

Moonves resigned Sept. 9 after a dozen women alleged mistreatment, including forced oral sex and groping. He has denied any wrongdoing.

CBS has hired law firms to investigate.