US and 6 nations urge UN to draft new constitution for Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States and six other nations are calling on the United Nations to convene a committee to begin drafting a new constitution for Syria.

Britain, Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan and Saudi Arabia joined the U.S. in calling on the world body and its special envoy for Syria to form the committee as soon as possible to promote a political transition in the war-ravaged country.

A U.N.-led effort to bring Syria’s warring factions together to draft a new constitution under which elections would be held has been stalled for years.

The seven countries said in the statement Thursday they wanted the U.N. envoy to report back on progress by the end of next month.