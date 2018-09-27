Rapper Nelly settles with woman over sexual-assault lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — The rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he raped her on his tour bus then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.

The Seattle Times reports settlement terms between Monique Greene and Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., haven’t been disclosed.

A dismissal order filed Monday in King County Superior Court shows each party agreed to pay their own attorneys’ fees and costs.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said in an email that no money exchanged hands between the two sides in the case. Greene’s lawyer Karen Koehler disputes that assertion but said she couldn’t comment specifically.

Police arrested Nelly on Oct. 7, after Greene reported he had sexually assaulted her in his tour bus in Auburn. Rosenblum said the accusations were fabricated. Prosecutors decided against filing charges.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sex crimes, but Koehler said Greene agreed to be publicly identified.