Thursday, September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger

Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger

WASHINGTON (AP) — A hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolved into a partisan fistfight Thursday. Democrats and Republicans — and Kavanaugh himself — sparred over explosive allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted an acquaintance while both were teenagers.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch called the hearing a “national disgrace,” while fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh was the “most despicable thing” he has seen in politics.

On the other side, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the hearing fundamentally “unfair” to Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

Gillibrand complained that Republicans assigned a female prosecutor to question Ford on their behalf, even though “she’s not on trial.”

