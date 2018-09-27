Israel, Palestinians on agenda at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israeli and Palestinian leaders prepared Thursday to take center stage within an hour of each other at the U.N. General Assembly.

Their speeches come a day after Donald Trump suggested for the first time as U.S. president that he “liked” a two-state solution as the most effective way to resolve their conflict.

Also on the docket at the U.N.: a Security Council meeting chaired by the American secretary of state that will focus on North Korea and its nuclear program.

Trump made his comments Wednesday while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump told reporters he believes that two states — Israel and one for the Palestinians — “works best.” He has been vague on the topic, suggesting he would support whatever the parties might agree to.

Hours before Netanyahu was scheduled to speak, Israel’s defense minister expressed indifference to Trump’s remarks, saying that the Israeli interest is “a safe Jewish state.”

Avigdor Lieberman said a Palestinian state “simply doesn’t interest me.”

Netanyahu has in the past reluctantly accepted the concept of Palestinian statehood but has since backtracked. A top coalition partner is threatening to topple his government if it returns to the agenda.

Others scheduled to speak before the annual gathering of world leaders on Thursday include EU Council President Donald Tusk and Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise.

In opening Thursday’s session, Lithuania’s president assailed world leaders for being “too quiet, too passive, too ignorant” in the face of abuses, corruption and inequality, and took a dig at U.S. President Donald Trump’s America-first vision. “We cannot let the voice of nationalism and division win over dialogue and cooperation,” said Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite

Much of the attention has been focused on Trump, whose brash behavior and boastful address on Tuesday provoked laughter and headshakes from other leaders. On Wednesday, he chaired a Security Council meeting on nonproliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and fired off more tough words at Iran.

Trump also made waves by accusing China of meddling in November elections in the United States. China denies any interference.