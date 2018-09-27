BIG 3: McDonald’s Changes, No More Mosquitos & Largest Bounce House

1. McDonald’s is ditching all artificial preservatives in its hamburgers.

McDonalds nixes artificial ingredients from its burgers https://t.co/aBzfcGqyDH pic.twitter.com/4AZq2CXdA5 — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) September 27, 2018

2. Researchers say they’ve developed a gene-editing tool that could eradicate mosquitoes.

When it comes to suppressing or extinguishing a species of mosquito, are we opening Pandora's Box and releasing something into the world we don't fully understand? https://t.co/BqhqSOcv0Q — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 27, 2018

3. The Big Bounce America will be in the St. Louis area this weekend.

'World's largest bounce house' coming to St. Louis area https://t.co/ixWWAb2J7k pic.twitter.com/J7n6iYTxw5 — KSDK News (@ksdknews) September 27, 2018