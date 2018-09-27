Open
Thursday, September 27, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Goff has 465 yards, 5 TDs, propels Rams past Vikings, 38-31

Eric Reid signs with Panthers, back in NFL after protests

Ryder Cup ready to start with pressure on for everyone

No. 16 Miami gets 3 defensive TDs, rolls by Tar Heels 47-10

NFL sticking with officiating emphasis on quarterback hits

HBO to drop live boxing after 45 year of telecasts

Ohtani still slugging in the final days of a remarkable year

Republicans favor new federal regulation on sports gambling

Ex-MSU gymnastics coach sent to trial in Nassar scandal

