Thursday, September 27, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:26 a.m. EDT
2018-09-27
Trump shaken by Ford, but backs Kavanaugh after hearing
Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser in Senate showdown
The Latest: Alabama Democrat Jones says he’s a ‘no’ vote
1 hearing, 2 witnesses, but vastly different takeaways
US seeks to keep North Korea sanctions; Russia, China object
Kavanaugh-Ford hearing: A dramatic lesson on gender roles
Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
Tears and raw fury: Kavanaugh hearing makes for riveting TV
Graham tells Kavanaugh ‘you’ve got nothing to apologize for’
Voices: Americans grapple with emotional, momentous hearing