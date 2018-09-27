Thursday, September 27, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:18 a.m. EDT
2018-09-27
Israel vs Iran: Netanyahu lobs nuclear claim _ again
Money or not, world can’t drop Palestinian refugees, says UN
Everybody on plane survives crash-landing in Pacific lagoon
Malaysia’s Mahathir: A portrait of the premier as an old man
Small islands use big platform to warn of climate change
Iran denies Israeli accusation of ‘secret atomic warehouse’
US, 6 nations urge UN to begin Syria constitution process
US seeks to keep North Korea sanctions; Russia, China object
UN human rights body creates team to document Myanmar abuses
Adultery verdict is latest progressive ruling by India court