The Latest: Pompeo says meeting with NKorean ‘positive’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho was “very positive.”

Pompeo made the comment on Twitter on Wednesday after meeting with Ri at the U.N. General Assembly. The meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un work to set up a widely expected second summit to restart stalled diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear weapons.

Pompeo said that “much work remains, but we will continue to move forward.”

Kim made denuclearization vows last week in a summit with the South Korean president in Pyongyang, but there’s still skepticism over his sincerity to relinquish weapons that many believe are the only major guarantee his authoritarian rule.

___

11:25 a.m.

The president of Lebanon is accusing the international community of a double standard when dealing with the Middle East.

In his address to world leaders at the U.N. Wednesday, President Michel Aoun criticized the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem and the capital of Israel while cutting aid to Palestinians and to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

Aoun said that “history has taught us that injustice leads to war. … Absence of justice can lead to violence and terrorism.”

He added that, “Unfortunately, international political approaches to the Middle East still lack justice and there are double standards in this regard. The Palestinian question is an example of that.”

___

11:20 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the International Criminal Court after it came under attack by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau says Canada continues to believe that the Hague-based court is a “useful and important way of promoting an international rules-based order.”

Canada is set to join with five South American nations in signing a formal request on Wednesday for the ICC to investigate the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro. It’s the first time Toronto has sought to refer another country to that court.

Trudeau told reporters that Canada is using all the ways it can to address the “catastrophic” situation in Venezuela, including through the ICC.

Trump told the U.N. on Tuesday that as far as America is concerned, “the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority.”

___

10:55 a.m.

In a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom says “patriotism” isn’t the solution to Tehran’s nuclear program. And she says her country will be standing by the European Union’s support for the Iran nuclear deal that Trump has abandoned.

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that “America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

On Wednesday, he’s chairing a U.N. Security Council meeting on non-proliferation.

Speaking ahead of that meeting, Wallstrom asked hypothetically, “What’s the alternative to the Iran deal?”

In her words, “We have tried sanctions over the years. We tried isolation, and it only gave the most conservative forces in Iran more power,” she said.

Wallstrom said the EU is working on how to set up a financial facility that will help companies do business with Iran following the U.S. imposition of sanctions.

___

10:15 a.m.

Ghana’s president is defending massive Chinese investment across Africa in the face of concerns about a possible “re-colonization of the African continent by a new power.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo says “it is obvious to us that the development trajectory we had been on for many decades is not working.”

He adds, “We are trying a different one, and we would appreciate the support and goodwill of the world.”

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, he offered the vision of “an Africa Beyond Aid.”

Ghana has one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. The United States and others have expressed concern that Chinese loans to African nations for infrastructure projects will trap the countries in debt.

Ghana’s leader responded that “rich and well-established countries have been paying regular visits to China” as well.

___

10 a.m.

The second day of speeches by world leaders at the United Nations has begun with more calls for multilateralism.

Namibia’s president, Hage G. Geinob, said Wednesday he is alarmed to see the world drifting “ever more worryingly towards unilateral action.” He said that goes against the fundamental tenets of democracy.

He said that “democracy … is by far the best system that enables key values of the United Nations, necessary for sustained inclusive development.” And he added, “It is for this reason that we must embrace multilateralism with greater urgency, to counter unilateral action.”

He also praised Monday’s opening speech by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who warned against rising polarization and populism.

Earlier, Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela said countries must work together to stem migratory movements that “can only be resolved by removing the root causes that cause them to leave their countries.”

The speeches praising multilateralism run counter to the theme being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who openly scorned the idea of “globalism” and has been touted his “America First” agenda.

___

8 a.m.

More world leaders are stepping up to the podium at the U.N. General Assembly, but the lion’s share of the day’s attention will be down the hall where U.S. President Donald Trump will be chairing the Security Council.

It’ll be Trump’s first experience in leading a session of the U.N.’s most powerful body, where the U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency. It’s using that perch to double down on criticism of Iran.

While Wednesday’s meeting of the council will be addressing the issue of nonproliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Trump himself has left little doubt that it’ll be another chance to target Tehran.