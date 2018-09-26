Ted Cruz takes unlikely role as a bulwark of stability

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ted Cruz is talking again about chaos in Washington, only this time he’s not the one causing it.

He says that if Democrats retake Congress, they could begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump that “effectively locks every federal agency in gridlock,” unleashing “naked political warfare.”

Only five years ago, the same Ted Cruz rode a wave of tea party outrage to the Senate with the declared intention of wreaking havoc on the status quo. And he did, for establishment Republicans as much as President Barack Obama.

But with GOP analysts now worried that turmoil around the Trump White House is hurting the party’s midterm election chances by alienating moderate voters, Cruz is suddenly casting himself as a bulwark against the forces of political anarchy.