Daimler: CEO Zetsche to be succeeded by development head

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Daimler says that CEO Dieter Zetsche will be succeeded next year by Mercedes-Benz development and research head Ola Kallenius.

The company said Wednesday in a statement that Zetsche would be proposed to become head of the board of directors in 2021.

Zetsche’s contract was to expire next year. Kallenius had figured prominently in speculation about who would succeed him.

Kallenius would take over Zetsche’s dual mandate as head of Daimler AG and of its luxury division Mercedes-Benz, the pillar of its profits.