AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people feel anxious about election

WASHINGTON (AP) — More young people say they feel anxious about the midterm elections compared to earlier this summer.

That’s according to a poll released Wednesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV.

Nearly half of voters ages 15 to 34 now say that they are anxious about the midterms, up from 36 percent in July.

That increase is most pronounced among young Democrats: 61 percent say they are anxious about the coming election now, compared with 39 percent in July.

Young people are also more interested in the midterm elections now than they were earlier this year. Roughly two-thirds of those ages 15 to 34 now say they are interested in the elections, compared with about 4 in 10 in July.