Tuesday, September 25, 2018
UK’s Labour opposition says it will reject May’s Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party says it will reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal with the European Union when it comes to a vote in Parliament.

If Britain and the EU agree on a deal, it must be approved by individual nations before Britain leaves. In the U.K. that means a vote by lawmakers, and the math looks ominous for May’s minority government.

Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer says the party will reject a deal along the lines May is proposing because it does not meet “six tests,” including protecting workers’ rights and retaining access to European markets.

Starmer said Tuesday that May’s negotiations with the bloc were “chaotic and failing.”

Labour leaders are under pressure from members to back a new referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

