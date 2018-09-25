Minnesota Democratic chairman says Ellison probe wrapping up

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Party chairman says he expects the investigation into allegations of physical abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison to be finished soon.

Ellison denied the accusations last month from former girlfriend that he once physically abused her. Karen Monahan said Ellison dragged her off a bed by her feet in 2016 while screaming obscenities. She claims to have video footage of the incident.

Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party launched a review soon after Monahan came forward and later hired an outside lawyer to investigate. Party chairman Ken Martin said Monday he expects that report to be out soon.

Minnesota Democrats are concerned the allegations could impact the November election. The sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have renewed pressure on Ellison.