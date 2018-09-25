Open
Close
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Argentina’s central bank chief resigns amid IMF negotiations

Argentina’s central bank chief resigns amid IMF negotiations

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says its central bank chief has resigned amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The surprise resignation of Luis Caputo was announced in a bank statement Tuesday. It said he was leaving for personal reasons. But it comes as the government is pushing for a new financing deal with the IMF.

Argentina’s weak economy has been hit by a sharp depreciation of its peso currency and high inflation. That has forced the government to reach out to the IMF for help.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.