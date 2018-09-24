Open
Close
Monday, September 24, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » EU takes Poland to its top court over judicial reform

EU takes Poland to its top court over judicial reform

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has decided to take Poland to its top court, the European Court of Justice, over disagreements on the overhaul of the Polish judicial system, a move criticized as a violation of Western democratic standards.

The EU’s executive Commission said in a statement Monday that “the Polish law on the Supreme Court is incompatible with EU law as it undermines the principle of judicial independence.”

The Commission gave Warsaw a first warning in July and followed it up with another step in August before taking Monday’s decision.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.