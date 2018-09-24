Open
Monday, September 24, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Roethlisberger shines, Steelers hold off Buccaneers 30-27

Athletics clinch playoff berth with Rays’ loss to Yankees

Welcome to camp: NBA teams starting their new seasons

LeBron ‘humbled’ to join Lakers, expects ‘something special’

49ers lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury

Vikings DE Griffen on leave; team concerned about well-being

Angels’ Mike Scioscia says he wants to keep managing

Bobby Evans fired as San Francisco Giants general manager

Kluber wins his 20th as Indians beat White Sox 4-0

Familiar issues, but no panic for Patriots after 1-2 start

