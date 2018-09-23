The Latest: Nurse’s huge run helps Canada beat South Korea

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the Women’s Basketball World Cup Day 2 (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Kia Nurse scored 20 of her 29 points in the second quarter and Canada beat South Korea 82-63 on Sunday.

Canada (2-0) led 18-13 early in the second quarter before Nurse sparked a 25-8 run, scoring nearly all of the team’s points during the burst. She had 18 consecutive points for Canada, including capping her incredible spurt with a four-point play that made the score 43-21 with 54 seconds left.

Nurse made 11 of her 16 shots in the game, including six 3-pointers. Miranda Ayim was the only other player for Canada in double figures, scoring 13 points.

South Korea (0-2) could only get within 14 in the second half.

Leeseul Kang scored 17 points to lead South Korea.

___

1 p.m.

Liz Cambage scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with 24 to help Australia rout Argentina 84-43 on Sunday in the opener of the second day of the Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Cambage, who had 34 points in Australia’s opening win, continued to dominate the opponents. She only played 17 minutes against Argentina and was unstoppable around the basket. The 6-foot-8 Cambage had a four-inch height advantage over the tallest player on Argentina. She made 9 of her 12 shots.

The Opals (2-0) held a 40-13 halftime advantage as they held Argentina to just 3-for-28 shooting in the first half. It didn’t get much better in the third quarter for the South American country as Australia scored 23 consecutive points to close the period and increase the lead to 68-24.

Sami Whitcomb had eight of her 16 points and three assists during that run.

Macarena Rosset led Argentina (0-2) with 13 points.

___

10 a.m.

The second day of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup gets going on Sunday with eight games. Australia and Argentina tip off to get the day started.

Australia’s star center Liz Cambage had 34 points in the opening win over Nigeria. The U.S. will face China, a day after beating Senegal in the opener. Senegal was much improved from its 51-point loss to the U.S. a week earlier in an exhibition game, only losing by 20 — the closest margin in the five meetings between the two teams at the World Cup. The African nation will try and keep Latvia winless in its first World Cup.

Other games on Sunday include: Canada-South Korea; Belgium-Japan; Senegal-Latvia; France-Greece; Spain-Puerto Rico and Nigeria-Turkey.