The Latest: Mahomes ties Brady’s TD mark through 3 games

The Latest on the third Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

2:10 p.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown his first touchdown pass of the afternoon, capping a 75-yard drive by scrambling all over the field and finding Chris Conley in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City has TDs on each of its possessions and leads San Francisco 21-7.

Mahomes had 10 touchdown passes through the first two weeks. He is now tied with Tom Brady (2011) for second-most TD passes through three games. Peyton Manning set the record with 12 in 2013.

—Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

___

2 p.m.

Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem before their team’s game against the Raiders, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

All three have staged similar protests before their team’s other games this season.

The displays by Miami’s players were the only demonstrations identified by Associated Press reporters during the national anthem before Sunday’s early games.

___

1:50 p.m.

Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson has 139 yards on three receptions against the Dolphins, and they’ve played only one quarter.

Miami missed injured safety Reshad Jones from the start, with rookie replacement Minkah Fitzpatrick burned on the second play when Nelson turned a short pass over the middle into a 61-yard gain. That set up Nelson’s 12-yard touchdown catch, again over the middle.

On the Raiders’ next possession, Nelson beat Bobby McCain deep for a 66-yard gain, before Miami made a goal-line stand.

___

1:40 p.m.

Marcus Mariota is in at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Blaine Gabbert left the Titans’ game with Jacksonville in the first quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit by defensive tackle Malik Jackson. Jackson was flagged on the play.

Gabbert walked off the field under his own power and went inside the medical tent for treatment. He then could be seen heading to the locker room.

Mariota missed last week’s game because of an elbow injury that affects the velocity and spin of his passes.

___

1:25 p.m.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass for the Eagles in his first drive since December.

Wentz completed five passes for 55 yards on Philadelphia’s opening drive and connected with Dallas Goedert for a 13-yard touchdown. All five receptions on the drive were made by tight ends.

Wentz played for the first time since he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 diving into the end zone on a scramble. He wore a brace on his left knee on a soggy day in Philadelphia.

Wentz tweeted hours before the game: “My God has been faithful & my source of strength through all the highs and lows. What a journey these past 9 months have been. Finally getting back on that field and I can’t thank the Lord enough! I know the Linc is gonna be rockin so let’s have some fun today.”

Sure enough, fans in Wentz jerseys went wild when the QB ran onto the field.

___

1:20 p.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another solid start in his first regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who is 3-0 as the starter with all his wins on the road, led the Chiefs to a touchdown drive to open their game against San Francisco. He was 4 of 7 for 48 yards, and converted a fourth-and-inches by keeping it on an option and taking a big shot from a 49ers defender.

Kareem Hunt finished the drive with a touchdown plunge to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

___

1 p.m

Ray Lewis returned to his home stadium for a celebration marking his entry into the NFL Hall of Fame.

After the Ravens were introduced before their game against Denver, the song “Hot in Herre” by Nelly boomed over the PA.

Lewis emerged from the tunnel wearing his yellow Hall of Fame jacket and did his trademark dance while the soggy crowd cheered.

The city of Baltimore held a parade for Lewis on Saturday. He’s the second member of the Ravens to enter the Hall of Fame, joining Jonathan Ogden.

___

12:15 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals are joining in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated the Carolinas.

The Bengals, like the Panthers, will wear stickers that read “One Carolina” on the back of their helmets for Sunday’s game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bengals said on Twitter “we send our well wishes to all who were affected.”

Dana Outlaw, the mayor of New Bern, North Carolina —an area hit particularly hard by the hurricane— received an invite from Panthers coach Ron Rivera to hit the team’s “Keep Pounding” drum before the game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL