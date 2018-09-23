Israel gives West Bank village Oct. 1 demolition deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has informed residents of a West Bank hamlet that they have until Oct. 1 to leave before their homes face demolition.

Israel says Khan al-Ahmar, an encampment of corrugated shacks outside an Israeli settlement, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents a few miles away. But Palestinians and other critics say it’s impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and the demolition is aimed at displacing Palestinians in favor of settlement expansion.

The military delivered a leaflet Sunday offering to assist the residents in demolishing the structures. Earlier this month, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against the slated demolition.

Israel has come under heavy criticism, with major European countries calling on it to halt demolition plans.