Sunday, September 23, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win

Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10

Allen’s RBI single in 11th leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3

Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20

Wilson 2 TDs, Thomas 2 picks, Seahawks beat Cowboys 24-13

AP Top 25: Kentucky enters rankings for 1st time since ’07

Drew Brees’ TD run in OT lifts Saints past Falcons 43-37

Rams hold off Chargers 35-23 in LA’s crosstown showdown

49ers fear QB Garoppolo sustained season-ending ACL injury

Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O’s

