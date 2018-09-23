AP Top International News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Open
Iran’s president blames US after attack on military parade

Iran fears plot by US and its Gulf allies as pressure grows

Maldives’ opposition presidential candidate claims victory

In a first, Hong Kong bans pro-independence political party

Mandela: A life of soaring symbolism, now harnessed by UN

Spain saves some 440 migrants; new crackdown on rescue boat

Mystery around disappearance of Chinese star Fan Bingbing

Vietnam to hold state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Stop Brexit? UK’s Labour party mulls backing new referendum

Pompeo: No end to NKorea sanctions until ‘denuclearization’

