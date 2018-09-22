Palace’s Wan-Bissaka struck by bottle in Newcastle draw

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a bottle thrown by visiting fans as his side drew with Newcastle 0-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle, still waiting for its first league victory of the season, turned in another toothless showing.

The traveling Newcastle supporters marked Mike Ashley’s first appearance at a game since May 2017 by protesting against the club owner.

“We want Ashley out,” was chanted repeatedly, and one Newcastle fan saw fit to throw a bottle at Palace right back Bissaka, who appeared unhurt by the incident and played on.

Palace also has problems. The London club has yet to win at home this season and wasted the best chances of a turgid encounter.

Driving rain drummed home the harsh realities that winter is coming, and on this evidence, lean times could await both clubs.

