Joshua stops Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles

Saturday, September 22, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has retained his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, who fought with a suspected broken nose from the second round, sent Povetkin to the canvas with a big right midway through the seventh and was unloading a flurry of punches before the referee stepped in to end the fight.

Joshua’s record is 22-0, with 21 wins inside the distance.

