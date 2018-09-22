Joshua stops Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has retained his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, who fought with a suspected broken nose from the second round, sent Povetkin to the canvas with a big right midway through the seventh and was unloading a flurry of punches before the referee stepped in to end the fight.

Joshua’s record is 22-0, with 21 wins inside the distance.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports