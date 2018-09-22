Saturday, September 22, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT
2018-09-22
AP source: Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday
US seeks to curtail green cards for immigrants on public aid
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
Some Democrats warn of dangers of election overconfidence
Arizona congressman blasts siblings who endorsed opponent
Trump picks combat over caution in court fight
Some see signs of hope on North Korea as Trump heads to UN
Rosenstein’s fate could turn on which account Trump believes
Control of Congress also at stake in state legislative races
The Latest: Lawyer says woman doesn’t recall attending party