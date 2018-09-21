Mueller probe gets info from ex-Trump lawyer Cohen

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer says he is providing “critical information” as part special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges last month, said Thursday in a tweet that he is providing the information to prosecutors without a cooperation agreement.

Trump’s longtime fixer-turned-foe could be a vital witness for prosecutors as they investigate whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russians. For more than a decade, Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer, and he was a key power player in the Trump Organization and a fixture in Trump’s political life.