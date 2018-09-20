Relatives: Women killed in Texas more than troubles endured

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Janelle Ortiz dreamed of becoming famous. Melissa Ramirez imagined a day when the street wasn’t home and drugs not her preoccupation. Claudine Luera just ached to see her children do better than she had.

All of these women, bound by difficulties in life, met an eerily similar death: They were shot in the head and left on rural Texas roadsides, allegedly by a Border Patrol agent who has been described as a serial killer.

Relatives of the dead are now grieving for loved ones who, they say, were more than the troubles they endured.

The suspect’s motive remains unknown. Authorities said the three women and a fourth, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, whose name was released Wednesday, were sex workers, and that Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz knew some of them.