J Balvin leads Latin Grammy noms with 8 nods, 1 with Beyonce

NEW YORK (AP) — Reggaeton star J Balvin received eight Latin Grammy Awards nominations Thursday, including one with Beyonce for their hit “Mi gente” with Willy William.

Spanish sensation Rosalia is next with five nominations.

Balvin received two nominations for record of the year — for “Mi gente” with William and “X” with Nicky Jam — and an album of the year nod for “Vibras,” an all-in-Spanish production. His nomination with Beyonce is for best urban fusion/performance.

Singer-songwriters El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany Garcia and Natalia Lafourcade received four nominations. Those with three nominations include Pablo Alboran, Monsieur Perine and Nicky Jam.

The 19th Latin Grammys will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 15.