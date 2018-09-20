Daisy Johnson, Rachel Kushner among Man Booker finalists

LONDON (AP) — Three U.K. authors, two Americans and a Canadian are finalists for the Man Booker Prize for fiction.

The shortlist announced Thursday includes two first novels: U.K. poet Robin Robertson’s verse novel “The Long Take” and “Everything Under” by British writer Daisy Johnson. At 27, Johnson is the youngest-ever Booker finalist.

The American finalists are Rachel Kushner’s prison story “The Mars Room” and Richard Powers’ tree-inspired tale “The Overstory.”

“Washington Black,” the saga of an escaped slave by Canada’s Esi Edugyan, and Troubles-set story “Milkman” by Northern Ireland writer Anna Burns round out the list.

Favorites including Canada’s Michael Ondaatje didn’t make the cut from the 13-novel longlist.

The winner of the 50,000 pound ($66,000) prize will be announced on Oct. 16 during a black-tie dinner at London’s Guildhall.