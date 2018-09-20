‘Country 58’ Benefit Concert To Honor People Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

It’s been almost a year since the Las Vegas shooting that shook this country to it’s core. October 1st, 2017. A day in which we’ll never forget. This year, promoters have put together a benefit for survivors on October 27th, just outside Vegas, with vendors and performers featuring Chase Rice, Joe Nichols, and Thompson Square. It’s called Country 58, in honor of the people killed. The organizers want to remember those who were lost, while continuing the tradition of country festivals in Vegas. There will be more acts added that will be announced at a later time.

According to Eventbrite, “Country58 embodies these values and is proud to bring Las Vegas a brand new country music festival. Enjoy the music and activities all day and then watch the stars come out above you as the music continues at the Henderson Pavilion, a beautiful outdoor amphitheater just minutes south of the Las Vegas strip. Filled with amazing country music artists, food and friends, Country58 is the time to saddle up and remember the 58 Reasons Why Our Boots Keep Dancing.”

