BIG 3: Shooting in MD, California Wildfires Contained & Postseason Tickets

1. Police say there are “multiple fatalities” in a workplace shooting in Aberdeen, Maryland.

BREAKING: Multiple Dead After Reported Shooting at Maryland Business Park https://t.co/bCsOL9hcYS pic.twitter.com/EepPRqQqHu — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 20, 2018

2. The biggest wildfire ever in California is finally contained.

The largest wildfire in California history is now 100 percent fully contained. Please RT to join us in thanking all the firefighters who've worked tirelessly to save lives and property at wildfires burning across the state. https://t.co/aXQlVti0y2 pic.twitter.com/CkcXtD3CRt — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 19, 2018

3. Cardinals’ postseason tickets went on sale today.

Do you think they will make it?

Cardinals post-season tickets go on sale on Thursday. But first, they have to claim the Wildcard spot.#cardinals #wildcard #playoffs https://t.co/0GEhdz848d pic.twitter.com/xOGfk95UGz — John Brown on Fox (@JohnBrownTV) September 19, 2018