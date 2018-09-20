Austria urges EU to launch migrant talks with Egypt

Open
Thursday, September 20, 2018
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is urging the European Union to enter talks with Egypt to help stem the flow of migrants entering Europe from Africa.

Kurz said Thursday that “Egypt has proven that it can be efficient” in stopping people leaving its coast for Europe in search of better and safer lives.

Austria currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, and Kurz and EU Council President Donald Tusk recently visited Cairo for talks with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Tusk said Tuesday that no migrants are leaving Egypt at the moment.

Kurz said that “Egypt is now prepared possibly to deepen cooperation with us in talks. We should use that.”

