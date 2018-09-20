Open
Thursday, September 20, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Won, won and won! Browns beat Jets for first win since 2016

Browns rookie Baker Mayfield replaces Taylor in first half

Red Sox clinch 3rd straight AL East title with win at Yanks

Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead

Are Raiders that bad? Are Dolphins that good? They meet next

As AB Turns; Brown says he’s upset Steelers are losing

Marcus Semien has 5 RBIs, A’s pound Angels 21-3

Justin Smoak lifts Blue Jays past Rays with walk-off shot

LEADING OFF: Trevor Bauer back on bump for Cleveland

Only in New York: McGregor takes shots, swigs ’em in return

