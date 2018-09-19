US ready ‘to engage immediately’ with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has invited North Korea’s foreign minister to meet with him next week to continue discussions on efforts to get the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.

He also says the Trump administration had invited North Korean officials to meet in Austria with the new U.S. special envoy for North Korea “at the earliest opportunity.”

In his statement on Wednesday, Pompeo said commitments made at a summit between the leaders of North and South Korea were positive enough that the U.S. “is prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform” relations with North Korea.

Pompeo’s statement came after the North and South Korean leaders met for a third summit and declared that progress had been made in efforts to normalize relations.