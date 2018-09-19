The Chainsmokers Debut New Single With Kelsea Ballerini “This Feeling”

It’s here! As promised, pop-duo The Chainsmokers tapped country star Kelsea Ballerini for their latest single “This Feeling” and is expected to appear on their next album, ‘Sick Boy’. “They tell me think with my head/ Not that thing in my chest/ Got their hands at my neck this time,” Taggert and Ballerini sing as the chorus builds. “But you’re the one that I want/ If that’s really so wrong/ Then they don’t know what this feeling is like.”

Although we don’t have a release date for the new album, we’re used to seeing this type of collaboration lately with other country artists like Maren Morris and Florida Georgia Line. Check out the lyric video below and let us know what you think of the new track at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman