Report: South Sudan troops raped, killed while peace pursued

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A new report says South Sudan government soldiers and allied militia targeted civilians by raping them, burning them alive, running them over with armored vehicles and hanging them in trees even as the government pursued a new peace deal to end a civil war.

The Amnesty International report describes attacks between April and July in what the United Nations describes as an offensive aimed at “clearing opposition-held areas.” The report is based on interviews with 100 displaced people from Leer and Mayendit counties in Unity State.

The report comes shortly after South Sudan’s latest attempt at peace, which was signed last week but has been met with skepticism by the United States and others.