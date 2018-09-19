Open
Ex-PM Najib Razak faces new corruption charges in Malaysia

Ex-PM Najib Razak faces new corruption charges in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police and Malaysia’s anti-graft agency say detained former Prime Minister Najib Razak will face at least two dozen fresh charges of abuse of power and money laundering over the multimillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

Najib will be brought to court Thursday. Police have taken custody of him after he was detained by the anti-graft agency Wednesday over the transfer of $681 million into his bank account.

National deputy police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim said 21 of the charges involve the receiving, using and transferring of illicit funds.

The anti-graft agency said Najib will face charges under a section of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act that involves abuse of power.

Najib pleaded not guilty to earlier charges against him and his trial is due to start next year.

