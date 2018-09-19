EU: Luxembourg did not give selective tax deal to McDonald’s

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has ruled that Luxembourg did not give the U.S. fast food giant McDonald’s a special sweet tax deal and that the non-taxation of some of its profits did not amount to illegal state aid.

The EU Commission ended a probe that started in 2015 by saying on Wednesday that advantages granted to McDonald’s were the result of differences between Luxembourg and U.S. tax laws, and EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said “Luxembourg did not break EU state aid rules.”

The EU investigation had been seeking to establish whether McDonald’s deal with Luxembourg had breached the rules that seek to keep a level playing field for businesses across the 28-nation bloc.

The EU probe was trying to see whether McDonald got a tax advantage not available to other companies.