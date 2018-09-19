Open
AP Top Sports News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

Price struggles again in Bronx; Voit, Yanks top Red Sox 10-1

Texans blast educator for ‘black QB’ comment about Watson

Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after workplace probe

Pats tempering expectations as Gordon practices for 1st time

Kipnis hits grand slam in 9th, Indians beat White Sox 4-1

Pham homers twice for late-surging Rays in 9-3 win at Texas

Woods proud to be back at East Lake for FedEx Cup finale

UFC’s Jones suspended 15 months by USADA; can return in fall

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

North and South Korea say they plan bid for 2032 Olympics

