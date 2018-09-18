The Latest: Moon will attend mass games after Kim meeting

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The Latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

South Korea says President Moon Jae-in will attend a performance of North Korea’s iconic mass games following his second day of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Moon’s spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Wednesday he couldn’t confirm whether Kim will also attend the evening performance at Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium of tens of thousands of people working in unison.

Yoon says the performance of “The Glorious Country” will draw about 150,000 spectators.

Yoon says the Korean leaders will likely announce a joint statement following their summit talks earlier on Wednesday but will probably not take questions from reporters.

North Korea first staged its mass games in 2002, when Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, was the country’s leader. They continued almost without interruption on an annual basis until 2014, when they were not held at all.

The North brought back the mass games during its lavish celebrations for the 70th anniversary of its state founding earlier this month.

___

6:45 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump has stabilized the regional security situation.

South Korean media pool reports say Kim made the comment during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The reports say Kim thanked Moon for brokering his summit with Trump in Singapore.

The leaders of the two Koreas had their first in-depth talks in Pyongyang on Tuesday. The talks are to continue Wednesday and Moon is expected to return to Seoul on Thursday.

___

4:30 p.m.

The leaders of the two Koreas have begun their summit talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in flew to Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, on Tuesday for his third summit of the year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon’s office says the talks with Kim began at a ruling Workers’ Party building in Pyongyang.

It says two senior officials from both countries are also attending the meeting with the leaders.

Moon and Kim are to meet again on Wednesday.

Moon’s office says the summit will focus on how to achieve denuclearization, reduce military tensions between the Koreas and promote ties.

___

2:15 p.m.

Britain’s top diplomat says it’s time for North Korea to take concrete actions toward eliminating its nuclear weapons.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday in Tokyo that dialogue has helped improve the atmosphere “but we need to see actions now.”

He spoke as South Korean President Moon Jae-in was visiting Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to revitalize the North’s denuclearization talks with the United States.

Hunt told The Associated Press that Britain is ready to relax economic sanctions on North Korea when there is concrete evidence of a change from the North Korean side.

He is in Japan to hold “strategic dialogue” talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

___

1:20 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are holding a car parade along Pyongyang streets.

The recorded South Korean media pool footage showed the two leaders aboard a convertible black limousine smiling and waving their hands as residents, many wearing colorful traditional handbook dresses, chanted and waved plastic flowers.

A convoy of sedans and motorcycles were the only other cars on the neatly manicured route.

Moon arrived Tuesday morning for a three-day visit. They’re holding their third summit and will attempt to improve ties and resolve a standoff in nuclear disarmament talks.

__

11:30 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have arrived at a guesthouse in Pyongyang where they are expected to have talks over lunch.

Kim and Moon arrived at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in a black Mercedes convertible and were seen talking and adjusting their hair before stepping out of the backseat.

Their wives also reportedly shared a separate vehicle to the guesthouse.

The Paekwawon Guesthouse was also where former South Korean Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun stayed during their summits with Kim’s father in 2000 and 2007.

___

10:15 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in upon his arrival in Pyongyang for their third summit this year to improve ties and help resolve the nuclear standoff.

Moon and Kim embraced at the Sunan International Airport on Tuesday as thousands of North Koreans cheered and waved flowers, North Korean flags and a blue-and-white map symbolizing a unified peninsula.

Moon and Kim and their wives shook the hands of North Korean and South Korean officials before they were saluted by a North Korean ceremonial guard.

They then inspected goose-stepping soldiers, and Moon shook hands with North Korean civilians and bowed deeply to them.